Santana Minerals Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Santana Minerals Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, which will be held both in-person in Auckland and online. Shareholders can access meeting details and lodge their proxy votes through the company’s website. The meeting aims to discuss important business matters and engage with shareholders.

