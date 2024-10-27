News & Insights

Santana Minerals Advances Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project

October 27, 2024

Santana Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMI) has released an update.

Santana Minerals Ltd has made significant strides in advancing its Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project in New Zealand, with its designation as a Fast Track Approval project set to expedite development. The company has completed multiple resource definition drillings with promising results and secured strategic land for infrastructure, while also listing on the New Zealand Exchange. With a completed pre-feasibility study expected soon, Santana is poised to capitalize on high gold prices.

