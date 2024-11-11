Santak Holdings AGM Highlights and Shareholder Engagement

Santak Holdings Limited (SG:580) has released an update.
Santak Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders voted on various motions through a manual poll, in compliance with SGX-ST’s Catalist Rules. The meeting, led by Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Lee Keen Whye, saw the participation of several directors and key company officials. With no questions from shareholders, the meeting proceeded smoothly, underscoring a period of stability for the company.
