Santak Holdings AGM Highlights and Shareholder Engagement

November 11, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Santak Holdings Limited (SG:580) has released an update.

Santak Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders voted on various motions through a manual poll, in compliance with SGX-ST’s Catalist Rules. The meeting, led by Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Lee Keen Whye, saw the participation of several directors and key company officials. With no questions from shareholders, the meeting proceeded smoothly, underscoring a period of stability for the company.

