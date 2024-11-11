Santak Holdings AGM Highlights and Shareholder Engagement

Santak Holdings Limited (SG:580) has released an update.

Santak Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders voted on various motions through a manual poll, in compliance with SGX-ST’s Catalist Rules. The meeting, led by Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Lee Keen Whye, saw the participation of several directors and key company officials. With no questions from shareholders, the meeting proceeded smoothly, underscoring a period of stability for the company.

For further insights into SG:580 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.