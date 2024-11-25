Santacruz Silver’s Strong Third Quarter Boosts Financials

Santacruz Silver Mining (TSE:SCZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Santacruz Silver Mining reported a robust third quarter, with a 21% boost in revenue to $78 million and a remarkable 242% increase in EBITDA to $16 million. The company’s cash reserves skyrocketed by 505% to $18 million, driven by stronger silver production and favorable market prices. These financial gains reflect Santacruz’s strategic focus on cost optimization and enhanced operational performance.

For further insights into TSE:SCZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.