Santacruz Silver reports death at Mexico mine

September 15, 2023 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Santacruz Silver Mining SCZ.V said on Friday that an employee died at its Zimapan Mine in Mexico last week.

The fatality was due to a rockfall from a stope face, the Canadian miner said in a statement.

"A jackleg driller and his helper were collaring a horizontal blast hole, at which time a rock fell from the face and struck the helper," the company added.

An investigation is ongoing, the company added and said the mine has since resumed operations.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

