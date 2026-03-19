Santacruz Silver Mining (SCZM) Shares Enter Oversold Territory

In the case of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd, the RSI reading has hit 29.98 — by comparison, the universe of metals and mining stocks covered by Metals Channel currently has an average RSI of 36.5, the RSI of Spot Gold is at 9.9, and the RSI of Spot Silver is presently 16.4. A bullish investor could look at SCZM's 29.98 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SCZM's low point in its 52 week range is $0.2626 per share, with $17.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.49. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day.
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