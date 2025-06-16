Markets

Santacruz Silver Mining Names Andrés Bedregal CFO

June 16, 2025 — 08:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V), a Canadian producer of silver, zinc, copper and lead company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Andrés Bedregal as Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect.

Bedregal served as an interim Chief Financial Officer since October 15, 2024. Bedregal is currently serving as CFO for Sinchi Wayra S.A.,

On Friday, Santacruz Silver Mining is 5.1020% lesser at CAD 0.9300 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

