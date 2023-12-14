Santa Rally Boosts Real Estate Stocks: 5 ETF Picks To Ride The Fed Rate Cut Wave

The early arrival of a Santa Claus rally has graced the real estate sector, with the bearer of good tidings being none other than Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who has signaled the possibility of interest rate cuts in 2024.

This anticipation, coupled with the sector’s high sensitivity to the move in Treasury yields — with the 10-year note falling below the 4% threshold — has triggered a spectacular bullish wave across real estate stocks in recent sessions.

Since the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate statement and Powell’s subsequent press conference Wednesday, no sector within the S&P 500 index has seen growth anywhere near that of real estate.

Market Snapshot: S&P 500 Sector Performance Since Fed Meeting

A glimpse at the S&P 500 sector performance since 2 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday reveals the following:

ETF Name Performance (%) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE) +6.21% Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) +4.07% Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLB) +3.58% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) +3.29% Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) +2.67% Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) +2.46% Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU) +1.23% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) +1.2% Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) +0.48% Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) +0.47% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) -0.06%

Chart: Real Estate Outperforms All Other Sectors Since Fed’s Dovish Pivot

Top Real Estate Stock Movers

Leading the performance within this week’s XLRE ETF are the following stocks:

Name Industry Price Chg. % (5D) Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Industrial REITs 14.91% Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Office REITs 13.05% Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Specialized REITs 12.52% Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Retail REITs 11.57% Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Retail REITs 10.96% Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Hotel and Resort REITs 10.29% Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Residential REITs 10.28% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Office REITs 10.07% CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Real Estate Management and Development 9.75%

5 ETFs To Get Exposure To Rate-Sensitive Real Estate Stocks

The XLRE ETF provides extensive coverage of the real estate sector, encompassing a variety of industries including industrial, office, hotel and resort, residential and specialized REITs.

A similar broad exposure is offered by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE:VNQ) and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSE:IYR), both of which have displayed performance nearly identical to XLRE in the last two sessions.

Within the realm of real estate-linked ETFs, two in particular have shown even more remarkable performance.

For investors seeking exposure to U.S. REITs that hold residential and commercial mortgages, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (NYSE:REM) is the go-to. This ETF in particular has also benefited from a Thursday announcement by Freddie Mac, which reported a dip in the average rates for 30-year mortgages below 7% for the first time since August.

The REM ETF has rallied 7.3% since the Fed meeting, outperforming the aforementioned funds.

Finally, there is a leveraged ETF, the Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:DRN), which has skyrocketed 18% in the last two sessions, offering a more aggressive bet on the real estate sector’s bullish run.

