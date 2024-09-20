Santa Monica Bitcoin Office Case Study to be Presented at CMRTA Annual Conference

Proof of Workforce, joined by Santa Monica Vice Mayor Lana Negrete, will showcase the Santa Monica Bitcoin Office at the upcoming California Municipal Revenue and Tax Association (CMRTA) Annual Conference on October 9-10. They will present a case study on the innovative municipal office, the first of its kind in the U.S.

Launched in July 2024 after a unanimous city council vote, the Santa Monica Bitcoin Office aims to educate residents about Bitcoin's potential while identifying industry partnerships to support economic recovery and job creation.

"Proof of Workforce is excited to share our experiences and insights with other municipal leaders at the CMRTA conference," said founder Dom Bei. "Already, through our early initial work, there are many valuable lessons learned and opportunities that have emerged."

Vice Mayor Negrete added, "We have received an overwhelming amount of interest and positive engagement as we continue to learn about Bitcoin as a community."

The presentation will highlight challenges and opportunities in implementing the novel office. It will offer lessons for other municipalities considering similar initiatives. The CMRTA conference, which convenes municipal finance experts from across California, covers topics such as personal branding, regulatory updates, ballot measures, and emerging issues like Bitcoin.

Proof of Workforce coordinates the Bitcoin Office at no cost to Santa Monica. The non-profit provides Bitcoin education and adoption resources for workers, unions, pension funds, and cities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.