Santa Fe Minerals Unveils AGM Outcomes and Key Approvals

Santa Fe Minerals Ltd. (AU:SFM) has released an update.

Santa Fe Minerals Ltd. announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, highlighting the approval of key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. Terence Brown as director. These decisions were supported through proxy votes and polls, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

