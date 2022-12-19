Santa Claus Rally: Too Early to Credit the Grinch?

The “Santa Claus” rally is a phrase used to represent the stock market’s typical trend of rallying higher into the end of December. While there is no way to determine the exact cause of this phenomenon, the data shows that December does in fact tend to be one of the best times of the year to be long equities. Perhaps it is just the holiday cheer and a half-glass-full mentality, or, more likely it has to do with a term called “window dressing”.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pictured: QQQ. The market is off to a rough start in December.

While history tends to rhyme, it does not always repeat. So far, December has brought investors coal in their stockings. The Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ is down 6.5% month-to-date, as two weeks of trading remain in 2023. However, it may be too early for bears to celebrate. Here are a few reasons why:

Portfolio Rebalancing:“Window dressing” is a masking technique used by mutual fund managers and other institutional investors to make their portfolios look more attractive to clients. The technique involves purchasing shares in companies that have performed well over the past year so that investors see that the money manager is in the right stocks, regardless of how the fund or institution may have performed. Window dressing typically occurs at the end of a reporting period, such as quarter-end or year-end. Often, window dressing can prop up the overall market.

The Market is Oversold: % Williams R (Williams Percent Range) is an indicator used by technicians to analyze overbought and oversold levels. The indicator is calculated by taking the high of the past 14 trading days, dividing it by the low over the same time, and multiplying the sum by -100. The indicator then spits out a number between -100 (oversold) and 100 (overbought). Extreme readings favoring one side of the market can inform investors that the market is potentially ready to reverse. While % Williams R is not a panacea, it can be a useful tool when used in conjunction with other indicators. Currently, the Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ is showing a -95 reading – the most oversold reading in over a month. The QQQ is also filling a daily price gap from November 10th which can act as a potential reversal zone (not pictured).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pictured: % Williams R indicator shows the strongest oversold reading in over a month.

Seasonality: An often-misconceived notion by investors is that the Santa Claus rally is a full-month phenomenon. Typically, December registers flat performance for the first half of the month on average. Though December tends to be strong as a whole, bulls usually appear in the back half of the month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pictured: 10 year chart of QQQ. Most years the index rallys into January.

Key Sector Leadership: Critical sectors are beginning to separate themselves from the pack, including:

· Energy: First Solar (FSLR) & Chevron CVX

· Software: Box Inc BOX & Nutanix NTNX

· Real estate developers: Lennar LEN & Toll Brothers TOL

Summary

While bears have been in firm control over the past few weeks, history tells us that it is too soon to discount the potential for a “Santa Claus” rally. Technical indicators, the potential for portfolio rebalancing, and key sector leadership should give bulls hope for a recovery.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

Box, Inc. (BOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutanix (NTNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.