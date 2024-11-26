Sansei Landic Reports Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. (JP:3277) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. reported a 9.7% increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, despite facing a decline in operating and ordinary income compared to the previous year. The company maintained a steady financial position with a slight increase in shareholders’ equity ratio. Looking ahead, Sansei Landic forecasts modest growth in net sales for the full fiscal year ending December 2024.

For further insights into JP:3277 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.