News & Insights

Stocks

Sansei Landic Reports Q3 2024 Financial Performance

November 26, 2024 — 10:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. (JP:3277) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. reported a 9.7% increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, despite facing a decline in operating and ordinary income compared to the previous year. The company maintained a steady financial position with a slight increase in shareholders’ equity ratio. Looking ahead, Sansei Landic forecasts modest growth in net sales for the full fiscal year ending December 2024.

For further insights into JP:3277 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.