Sanritsu Corporation Shows Mixed Financial Performance

November 07, 2024 — 02:40 am EST

Sanritsu Corporation (JP:9366) has released an update.

Sanritsu Corporation reported a modest increase in net sales of 0.5% to 9,595 million yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Despite the rise in sales, operating profits surged by 22.4%, while ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent declined by 31.6% and 36.6%, respectively. The company has forecasted a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with expected net sales growth of 5.7% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 8.3%.

