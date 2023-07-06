Sanrio (TYO:8136) Price Target Increased by 5.44% to 6,721.80

The average one-year price target for Sanrio (TYO:8136) has been revised to 6,721.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 6,375.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,151.00 to a high of 9,135.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.68% from the latest reported closing price of 6,073.00 / share.

Sanrio Maintains 0.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanrio. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8136 is 0.07%, an increase of 17.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 2,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 734K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8136 by 21.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 427K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8136 by 15.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 289K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 231K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8136 by 23.99% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 114K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8136 by 26.63% over the last quarter.

