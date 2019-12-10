Sanoma sells Dutch unit to DPG Media in 460 mln eur deal

Finnish media company Sanoma Oyj said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell one of its main businesses, Sanoma Media Netherlands to local media company DPG Media, in a deal valuing the business at 460 million euros ($507 million).

"Divestment ... provides approx. 400 million euros headroom for M&A, enabling us to capture growth opportunities focusing especially on the learning business," Sanoma Chief Executive Susan Duinhoven said in a statement.

Sanoma revised its 2019 outlook following the deal, saying net sales from continuing operations would be in line with 2018, while underlying operating profit margin would be around 15%.

Due to the divestment, Sanoma estimates to book a non-cash capital loss of about 110 million euros. Sanoma said its 2019 dividend would be based on free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

