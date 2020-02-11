Sanoma buys 15 Finnish papers, printer for $125 mln

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma Oyj SAA1V.HE said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Alma Media's ALMAC.HE regional news media business in a deal valued at 115 million euros ($125 million).

The acquired businesses include the daily Aamulehti, 14 regional newspapers, and a printing house in Tampere.

Sanoma said the deal value includes 42 million euros of net debt and advances received at end of 2019.

Alma Media said in a separate statement it would book a capital gain of 58 million euros when the deal is closed, which is seen happening by late-2020.

The units had preliminary, unaudited revenues of 99 million euros in 2019, and a pro forma adjusted operating profit of 10 million, Alma said.

($1 = 0.9167 euros)

