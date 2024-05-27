Sanofi's (SNY) Sarclisa sBLA Gets FDA's Priority Review Tag

Sanofi SNY announced that the FDA has accepted the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA), seeking expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug, Sarclisa (isatuximab).

The sBLA seeks approval for Sarclisa in combination with Velcade (bortezomib), Bristol-Myers’ BMY Revlimid (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone (VRd) for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) who are transplant-ineligible.

With the FDA granting a priority review to the sBLA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on Sep 27, 2024.

A similar regulatory application is also currently under review in the European Union.

The sBLA and the application in the EU were based on positive data from the phase III IMROZ study, which evaluated the investigational use of Sarclisa in combination with standard-of-care VRd in transplant-ineligible patients with NDMM. The study met its primary endpoint at a planned interim analysis for efficacy.

Data from the IMROZ study showed that treatment with the combination of Sarclisa plus VRd led to a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with VRd alone in the given patient population.

If approved, Sarclisa would become the first anti-CD38 therapy in combination with standard-of-care VRd for treating newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who are not eligible for transplant.

Sarclisa, in combination with BMY’s Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and dexamethasone, is presently approved for the treatment of certain patients with relapsed refractory MM (RRMM) who have received at least two prior therapies, including Revlimid (lenalidomide) and a proteasome inhibitor.

We note that Bristol-Myers’ Pomalyst and Revlimid are both approved for treating MM.

Sarclisa, in combination with Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone, is also approved for treating patients with RRMM who have received 1–3 prior lines of therapy.

Sarclisa generated sales worth €106 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase of 28.7% year over year. Its approval for expanded use in newly diagnosed patients is expected to boost sales of the drug in future quarters.

