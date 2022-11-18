Sanofi's (SNY) Rare Anemia Drug Enjaymo Gets EU Approval

Sanofi SNY announced that the European Commission has granted approval to Enjaymo (sutimlimab), its C1 protein inhibitor, to treat hemolytic anemia in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD), a rare type of autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Enjaymo is now the first and only therapy approved for treating patients with CAD in Europe. The approval was expected, as in September, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency had recommended the approval of Enjaymo.

Enjaymo’s approval in Europe was based on data from two phase III studies, CADENZA and CARDINAL.

In CAD, a patient’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy red blood cells and causes their rupture, known as hemolysis. The disease affects a patient’s quality of life significantly being associated with extreme fatigue and increased risk of thromboembolic events and mortality. Until now the disease was being managed by a combination of cold avoidance, blood transfusions and off-label treatments. In clinical studies, it has been shown that Enjaymo decreases the need for red blood cell transfusion due to hemolysis in adults with CAD.

Enjaymo was approved in the United States in February this year and in Japan in June. The therapy generated sales of €11 million in the first nine months of 2022.

