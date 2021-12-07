Sanofi's (SNY) Filing for Rare Disease Drug Accepted by EMA

Sanofi SNY announced that the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) has accepted the marketing authorization applications (MAA) for olipudase alfa, the company’s investigational enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD). ASMD is a rare, progressive and potentially life-threatening disease for which no treatment has been approved.

The regulatory agency has accepted the MAA for review under an accelerated assessment procedure. An EMA decision is expected in second-half 2022.

Sanofi’s stock has declined 2.1% this year so far against the industry’s 12.4% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The EMA’s acceptance of the MAA is based on data from two clinical studies — ASCEND and ASCEND-Peds — evaluating olipudase alfain adult and pediatric patients, respectively, with non-central nervous system manifestations of ASMD type A/B and ASMD type B.

Please note that olipudase alfa has been granted the PRIority Medicines (PRIME) designation. Candidates that are designated as PRIME receive expedited approval and development support from the EMA.

We also inform investors that olipudase alfahas been granted the Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA. Earlier in September,Sanofi filed a regulatory application with the Japanese health regulator seeking approval for olipudase alfa in ASMD.

ASMD is caused by a deficiency in enzyme acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), which is required to break down lipids called sphingomyelin. If sphingomyelin builds up within cells, it eventually causes cell death and malfunction of major organ systems. Per management, an estimated 2,000 people in Europe, Japan and the United States are affected by ASMD.

Olipudase alfa is designed to replace the deficient ASM, thus allowing the breakdown of sphingomyelin. If approved, olipudase alfa will become the first therapy for treating ASMD.

