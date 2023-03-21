Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent Gets EU Nod for Eczema in Young Kids

Sanofi SNY and partner Regeneron REGN announced that the European Commission has approved their blockbuster medicine, Dupixent, for children six months to five years of age with severe atopic dermatitis, also called eczema. These children are candidates for systemic therapy.

With the approval, Dupixent has become the first and only targeted medicine approved to treat eczema in kids as young as six months old in Europe. The approval is based on data from a phase III study which showed that approximately seven times as many patients in this age group treated with Dupixent experienced clear or almost clear skin and reduced overall disease severity compared to placebo. These patients also achieved rapid itch reduction as early as three weeks after starting therapy.

The approval was expected as, in January, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) of the European Medicines Agency had rendered a positive opinion recommending the approval of Dupixent for treating severe atopic dermatitis in infants and young kids. Dupixent was approved by the FDA for atopic dermatitis in children in this age group in June 2022.

In Europe, approximately 80,000 infants and young children have uncontrolled severe atopic dermatitis, which signifies the drug’s significant unmet need for kids under 5 years.

Dupixent is being jointly marketed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. Sanofi records global net product sales of Dupixent, while Regeneron records its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of the drug.

Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent is now approved in the United States and EU for five type II inflammatory diseases, namely severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, severe asthma, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis. The frequent label expansion approvals are driving the drug’s sales higher.

Dupixent has become the key driver of the top line for Sanofi. Dupixent generated global product sales of $8.3 billion in 2022, which were recorded by Sanofi, representing growth of 43.8% at a constant exchange rate. With outside U.S. revenues accelerating and multiple approvals for new indications and expansion in younger patient populations expected, its sales are likely to be higher.

Dupixent is now annualizing at close to €9.0 billion in sales after around five years on the market. Sanofi expects Dupixent to achieve more than €13 billion in peak sales and €10 billion in 2023.

Sanofi and Regeneron are also studying dupilumab in late-stage studies in a broad range of diseases driven by type II inflammation, like bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

