Sanofi’s Sarclisa Nears EU Approval for Myeloma

Sanofi’s Sarclisa received a positive recommendation from the EMA’s CHMP for treating newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients ineligible for stem cell transplants. This recommendation follows the successful results of the IMROZ phase 3 study, which demonstrated significant improvement in progression-free survival when Sarclisa was combined with VRd therapy. The approval would mark Sarclisa as the first anti-CD38 therapy available in this combination for such patients in the EU.

