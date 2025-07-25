Markets
SNY

Sanofi's Sarclisa Combination Gets EU Approval For Treating Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

July 25, 2025 — 01:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi Winthrop Industrie said that the European Commission has approved Sarclisa in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (VRd) for the induction treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

The approval was based on results from part one of the two-part, double-randomized, German-speaking Myeloma Multicenter Group (GMMG)-HD7 phase 3 study, which was designed to independently assess the effects of Sarclisa during the induction and maintenance phases.

Sarclisa-VRd demonstrated a deep and rapid response in transplant-eligible (TE) NDMM patients compared to VRd alone, reflected by a statistically significant minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity benefit at the end of the 18-week induction period, which was the primary endpoint of part one.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.