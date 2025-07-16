Markets
SNY

Sanofi's SAR446597 Granted FDA Fast Track For Gene Therapy Tackling Vision Loss In AMD

July 16, 2025 — 01:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi S.A. (SNYNF,SNY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted fast track designation to SAR446597, a one-time intravitreal gene therapy for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) due to age-related macular degeneration or AMD.

The fast track designation process aims to facilitate the development and expedite the review of medicines to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical need. The FDA created this process to help deliver important new drugs to patients earlier and it covers a broad range of serious illnesses.

Sanofi said it plans to start a phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SAR446597.

Sanofi is also currently evaluating SAR402663, a one-time intravitreal gene therapy, in a phase 1/2 study, for the treatment of patients with neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.