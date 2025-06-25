Markets
SNY

Sanofi's Riliprubart Secures U.S. Orphan Drug Status For Solid Organ Transplant Rejection

June 25, 2025 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to riliprubart for the investigational treatment of antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in solid organ transplantation, Sanofi Winthrop Industrie said in a statement.

Riliprubart has also been designated an orphan drug for its investigational use in treating chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in the US and European Union.

Riliprubart is currently being explored in multiple clinical studies across different indications in transplant and neurology. A phase 2 clinical study is currently ongoing, exploring its potential in kidney transplant recipients.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.