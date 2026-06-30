Sanofi's Nexviazyme Achieves Key Endpoints In Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease Phase 3 Study

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced that Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa) met all primary secondary endpoints in the Baby-COMET Phase 3 trial for infantile-onset Pompe disease. The study showed that treatment-naïve infants aged zero to six months were alive and free of invasive ventilation at 52 weeks, marking a significant milestone in addressing this rare genetic condition.

Pompe disease is a progressive neuromuscular disease caused by a deficiency of the acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA) enzyme, leading to muscle weakness and severe complications affecting the heart, breathing, and mobility. Infantile-onset Pompe disease (IPOD) is the most aggressive form, often presenting within weeks of birth and progressing rapidly without intervention.

The Baby-COMET trial, a single-arm, open-label study, also met secondary endpoints, including ventilator-free survival at 12 and 18 months, alongside improvements in disease progression metrics. Nexviazyme was well tolerated, with no serious treatment-related adverse events reported. Infusion-associated reactions occurred in 29.4% of participants but were manageable.

Sanofi plans to present the results at the 19th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases in Florence, Italy, on July 8, 2026, and submit data to support a U.S. regulatory application for a label extension in the second half of 2026.

Dr. Priya Kishnani of Duke University Medical Center highlighted the importance of early intervention, noting that avalglucosidase alfa demonstrated potential to improve ventilator-free survival and showed encouraging cardiac and motor outcomes, offering hope for infants facing this devastating condition.

Nexviazyme is already approved in multiple countries for Pompe disease, with indications varying by region. In the U.S., it was approved in 2021 for late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) in patients one year and older. In Europe, marketed as Nexviadyme, it received approval in 2022 for long-term enzyme replacement therapy in both LOPD and IPOD. In the U.S., Nexviazyme for IPOD remains under clinical investigation, and its safety and efficacy in this indication have not yet been evaluated by the FDA.

SNY has traded between $40.89 and $52.68 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $43.43, up 1.12%.

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