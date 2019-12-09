Sanofi's New CEO Aims for Narrower Focus in Drug Development

Sanofi said it planned to discontinue its diabetes and cardiovascular research. On Monday, Paul Hudson focused on the sales potential of Dupixent, a Sanofi monoclonal antibody.

“We’re moving towards prioritization,” Paul Hudson said. “We’ve said, you know, we’re going to play in the areas we really believe we can win.”

Sanofi needs a shake-up, and the new CEO has a plan.

The venerable French drugmaker remains one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, but its Nasdaq-listed American depositary receipts (ticker: SNY) trade at a multiple on the low end of its peer group.

At an investor day on Tuesday, the company’s new CEO, the British-born pharmaceutical industry lifer Paul Hudson, is set to unveil a plan to narrow the firm’s focus.

Sanofi’s U.S.-listed stock trades at a multiple of just over 13 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, according to FactSet, below many of its peers. Eli Lilly (LLY) trades at more than 18 times expected earnings, Novartis’s NYSE-listed stock (NVS) trades at more than 16 times expected earnings, and Merck (MRK) at nearly 16 times expected earnings.

In a Monday afternoon media call and news release, Hudson focused on the sales potential of Dupixent, a Sanofi monoclonal antibody used to treat atopic dermatitis and asthma, among other conditions.

“Dupixent has the chance to be one of the most successful medicines in the history of the industry,” Hudson said. The company said in its statement that peak sales of Dupixent could surpass €10 billion a year. “We think if we keep demonstrating our benefit, that we have an opportunity that is frankly beyond €10 billion, but it will stand on the shoulders of perfect execution and unmet patient need,” Hudson said.

Analysts expect Dupixent to reach €2 billion in sales this year and €5.5 billion in 2023, according to FactSet.

The company said Monday it expected sales growth the “mid-to-high single-digits” from its vaccines division through 2025. It highlighted six pipeline drugs that would be the focus of its research-and-development efforts, including a hemophilia A and B drug called Fitusiran, a hemophilia A drug called BIVV001, and Venglustat, a rare-disease treatment, among others.

Sanofi said it planned to discontinue its diabetes and cardiovascular research, and that it wouldn’t launch efpeglenatide, a so-called GLP-1 agonist now in late-stage trials as a diabetes medication.

“We’ve also had to make difficult choices and step back from some areas where we are deeply ingrained in for many years,” Hudson said. “It’s not lightly we treat such decisions, but as the opportunity to innovate starts to decline, we have to ask ourselves where can we make new innovations, where can we compete.”

Sanofi said it would restructure its operations so that its consumer-health division is run as a stand-alone business unit. Unlike competitors GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer (PFE), Sanofi has retained its consumer health-care division. The company reported €1.2 billion in consumer health-care sales in the third quarter of 2019.

“We believe in the near term we would like it to increase its speed and agility,” Hudson said of that division. He said the division would get a boost if efforts are successful to make the erectile-dysfunction drug Cialis and the flu antiviral Tamiflu available over the counter. Asked whether Sanofi plans to spin off its consumer-health unit, as GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are in the process of doing, Hudson said the company wasn’t looking past the Cialis and Tamiflu over-the-counter efforts.

Sanofi also announced the acquisition of Synthorx (THOR), a clinical-stage biotech company developing an immuno-oncology asset called THOR-707. Sanofi will pay $68 a share for Synthoryx, a 171.7% premium over the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Hudson said the company would consider future deals. “We are open-minded and interested, and we’ll see how the science evolves,” he said.

Hudson, who became Sanofi’s CEO on Sept. 1, is the rare non-French CEO of a major French company. He was previously CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, one of the Swiss pharmaceutical company’s two business divisions.

“It’s a truly wonderful company, in many ways a well-kept secret,” Hudson said on Monday afternoon. “I can do much better myself to make sure that we’re not too well-kept a secret.”

