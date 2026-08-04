Sanofi's MenQuadfi Wins EC Approval For Use In Six Week Old Infants Against Meningococcal Disease

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced on Tuesday that the European Commission (EC) has approved an expanded indication for MenQuadfi for use in infants from six weeks of age to help protect against invasive Meningococcal disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups A, C, W, and Y.

The expanded indication follows the positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued on June 25, 2026.The EU approval was supported by data from the MET58 pivotal clinical study, which evaluated the immunogenicity, safety, and tolerability of MenQuadfi in infants from six weeks of age.

Invasive meningococcal disease is a rapidly progressing, life-threatening bacterial infection that can lead to death within 24 hours of symptom onset.

Infants are among the highest-risk groups, with the disease carrying a fatality rate of about 10% to 15%, while up to 20% of survivors experience permanent complications such as limb amputation, hearing loss, or neurological damage. In Europe, serogroups C, W, and Y account for a significant proportion of cases.

MenQuadfi was previously approved in the European Union (EU) for individuals 12 months and older and is also approved in the United States and multiple other countries.

According to Sanofi, MenQuadfi has demonstrated safety and immunogenicity across individuals from six weeks of age through adulthood and was well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to currently licensed MenACWY vaccines.

The company added that the European Medicines Agency issued a Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) compliance statement, marking the completion of MenQuadfi's paediatric post-licensure commitments linked to marketing authorisation.

SNY has traded between $40.89 and $52.68 over the last year.

Sanofi shares closed Tuesday at $42.95, down 0.30%. In overnight trading, shares are down 0.21% at $42.86.

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