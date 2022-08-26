Markets
SNY

Sanofi's Higher Dose Flu Vaccines Preferentially Recommended By CDC ACIP For Adults 65+

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said the company's Influenza Vaccines - Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent and Flublok Quadrivalent - were among the flu vaccines preferentially recommended by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ACIP for adults 65+ in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Michael Greenberg, North America Medical Head of Vaccines at Sanofi, said: "While the ACIP's guidance is a good first step, as a leader in flu vaccines, we believe more can be done to provide healthcare providers with additional guidance."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNYSNYNF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular