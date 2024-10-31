News & Insights

Sanofi’s Dupixent Shows Promise for Skin Disorder

October 31, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Sanofi (SNY) has released an update.

Sanofi’s Dupixent has shown promising results in a Phase 3 trial for treating chronic spontaneous urticaria, significantly reducing symptoms like itch and hive activity. If approved, Dupixent could become the first new targeted treatment in over a decade for this condition, potentially benefiting over 300,000 patients in the U.S. who are inadequately managed by current antihistamine treatments. This development highlights Sanofi’s continued commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in inflammatory diseases.

