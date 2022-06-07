US Markets
Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's anti-inflammation drug Dupixent to treat eczema in young children, the two companies said on Tuesday.

June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Sanofi SASY.PA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's REGN.O anti-inflammation drug Dupixent to treat eczema in young children, the two companies said on Tuesday.

