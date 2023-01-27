US Markets
Sanofi's and Regeneron's Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval

January 27, 2023 — 01:24 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi SASY.PA and Regeneron REGN.O said on Friday the European Union's medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis.

The European Commission is expected to announce a final decision on the Dupixent application in coming months. Dupixent was approved in June 2022 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulator for children in this age group.

The use of Dupixent in infants and young children less than 6 years of age suffering from severe atopic dermatitis is at an investigational stage for now in the EU, pending final approval.

