Sanofi: SBLA For Dupixent Gets Priority Review From FDA

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced the FDA has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application for Dupixent to treat children aged 1 to 11 years with eosinophilic esophagitis. The target action date for the FDA decision is January 31, 2024.

Sanofi noted that, if approved, Dupixent would be the first and only treatment indicated in the U.S. for children aged 1- 11 with eosinophilic esophagitis. Dupixent is the only treatment in the U.S. approved for children and adults aged 12 years and older with eosinophilic esophagitis, weighing at least 40kg.

