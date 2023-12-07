News & Insights

Sanofi: Sarclisa Phase 3 Trial Meets Primary Endpoint Of Progression Free Survival

December 07, 2023 — 03:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced the Phase 3 IMROZ trial evaluating the investigational use of Sarclisa or isatuximab in combination with standard-of-care bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone or VRd met its primary endpoint at a planned interim analysis for efficacy, showing statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with VRd alone in transplant-ineligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

The company said the study results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting and form the basis of a future regulatory submission.

