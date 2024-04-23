News & Insights

Sanofi: Rilzabrutinib LUNA 3 Phase 3 Study Meets Primary Endpoint In Immune Thrombocytopenia

April 23, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi - Aventis Groupe said results from the LUNA 3 phase 3 study showed that rilzabrutinib 400 mg twice daily orally achieved the primary endpoint of durable platelet response in adult patients with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia. The safety profile was consistent with that reported in previous studies. The company will present detailed results of the LUNA 3 phase 3 study at a medical congress later in the current year.

Rilzabrutinib was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of ITP in November 2020 and was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation.

