Sanofi: PROTECT Trial Data Showcase Potential Of TZIELD - Quick Facts

October 18, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi said new data from TZIELD's PROTECT showed potential to slow the progression of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes in newly diagnosed children and adolescents. The Phase 3 trial met primary endpoint, showing superior beta cell preservation assessed by significantly slowing the decrease in mean C-peptide levels after a 4-hour mixed meal tolerance test at trial completion, compared to placebo. The date showed the potential of TZIELD to slow the progression of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes in this population. The study's key secondary endpoints did not meet statistical significance, the company said. The safety results were consistent with previous data from TZIELD's currently approved FDA indication.

Jose Eduardo Neves, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Medical Affairs, General Medicines, Sanofi, said: "We look forward to discussing this new data with the scientific community and regulatory authorities around the world."

