News & Insights

Markets
SNY

Sanofi: Foreign Currency To Negatively Impact Q3 Sales, Business EPS - Quick Facts

September 22, 2023 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) said, based on the evolution of foreign currencies, the company's preliminary estimate of negative currency impact on third quarter sales is approximately between 7.5% and 8.5% and approximately between 8.5% and 9.5% on business EPS.

The company expects the average number of shares for the calculation of EPS to be around 1,253.2 million in its third quarter.

In third quarter 2023, Sanofi did not repurchase any shares.

The company noted, as previously communicated, its 2023 Influenza vaccines sales are expected to be broadly in line with prior year at CER.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.