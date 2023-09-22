Sanofi: Foreign Currency To Negatively Impact Q3 Sales, Business EPS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) said, based on the evolution of foreign currencies, the company's preliminary estimate of negative currency impact on third quarter sales is approximately between 7.5% and 8.5% and approximately between 8.5% and 9.5% on business EPS.

The company expects the average number of shares for the calculation of EPS to be around 1,253.2 million in its third quarter.

In third quarter 2023, Sanofi did not repurchase any shares.

The company noted, as previously communicated, its 2023 Influenza vaccines sales are expected to be broadly in line with prior year at CER.

