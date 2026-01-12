Sanofi Wins EU Approval For Teizeild In Stage 2 Type 1 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced that the European Commission has approved Teizeild for adult and pediatric patients aged eight years and older with stage 2 type 1 diabetes.

This marks the first time a disease-modifying therapy for autoimmune T1D has been authorized in the European Union, representing a significant milestone in diabetes care.

Type 1 diabetes is a progressive autoimmune disease in which the immune system destroys insulin-producing beta cells. Stage 2 T1D is a presymptomatic, characterized by abnormal blood sugar levels and autoantibodies, with patients at high risk of progressing to stage 3 T1D, which requires lifelong insulin therapy. Teizeild (teplizumab) aims to delay this progression, protecting beta-cell function and offering families a treatment option beyond insulin replacement.

The approval is based on results from the TN-10 Phase 2 study, a randomized, placebo-controlled trial involving 76 participants aged eight to 45. Patients received either a single 14-day course of Teizeild or placebo.

Results showed that Teizeild delayed the onset of stage 3 T1D by a median of 48.4 months compared to 24.4 months with placebo. At study end, 57% of patients treated with Teizeild remained in stage 2 T1D versus 28% in the placebo group. The hazard ratio for progression to stage 3 was 0.41, indicating a significant reduction in risk.

Safety findings were consistent with prior studies. The most common adverse events were transient lymphopenia and rash, both manageable and expected.

Teizeild, marketed as Tzield outside the EU, is already approved in the United States, United Kingdom, China, Canada, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

In addition, the therapy is currently being tested for young children with stage 2 type 1 diabetes and has been accepted for priority review in the U.S., highlighting its potential to expand into pediatric population for children aged one and older.

Olivier Charmeil, Executive Vice President, General Medicines, Sanofi, stated: "We are pleased that, for the first time, we will be able to offer patients and families in the EU a disease-modifying therapy designed to address the underlying immune process of type 1 diabetes. We remain committed to working with external stakeholders across the EU to bring patients the benefits of Teizeild, a unique therapy that may prevent the natural progression of type 1 diabetes by protecting beta-cell function."

Tzield generated €18 million in sales during the third quarter of 2025, compared to €15 million in the same period of 2024, underscoring growth in uptake and physician adoption.

SNY has traded between $44.62 and $60.12 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $49.03, up 1.87%. In premarket trading today, SNY is at $49.40, up 0.75%.

