Sanofi Wins EU Approval For Cenrifki As First Disability-Targeting Therapy For SPMS Without Relapses

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced that the European Commission has approved Cenrifki (tolebrutinib) as the first medicine in the European Union specifically designed to slow disability progression in adults with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis who have not experienced relapses in the past two years. The approval marks a major milestone for patients living with a form of MS that often progresses without clear treatment options.

Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) is a debilitating stage of the disease in which patients experience a steady accumulation of disability—such as mobility challenges, fatigue, cognitive decline—often without relapses or periods of recovery. Many individuals face loss of independence, reduced ability to work, and increasing reliance on caregivers, highlighting the significant unmet need for therapies that direct target disability progression.

Approval Backed by Phase 3 HERCULES Study

The EU decision is based on results from the Phase 3 HERCULES trial, which evaluated Cenrifki in patients with non-relapsing SPMS (nrSPMS). The study demonstrated that the therapy significantly delayed the onset of disability progression compared with placebo.

Supporting data from the GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 Phase 3 studies in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) also contributed to the regulatory review.

Safety Profile and Monitoring Requirements

Across clinical studies, the safety profile of Cenrifki has been consistent. The most common adverse events included COVID-19 and upper respiratory tract infections. Significant liver enzyme elevations were also observed, and drug-induced liver injury (DILI) is an identified safety risk. Sanofi emphasized that strict liver-monitoring protocols and prompt management of abnormalities are essential to ensure safe use.

Commercial Availability and Patient Support

Sanofi plans to make Cenrifki available in Germany later this year, supported by a comprehensive Risk Management Program and a dedicated Patient Support Program. The company said this approach reflects its commitment to carefully introducing a first-in-class therapy for people living with SPMS without relapses.

About Cenrifki

Cenrifki is an oral brain-penetrant Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target smoldering neuroinflammation—an underlying driver of disability progression in progressive MS. It is the first therapy approved in the EU that directly address the biological processes contributing to disability accumulation in SPMS without relapses.

The medicine is taken once daily with food and must be initiated under the supervision of an MS specialist. Cenrifki is also approved in Australia and the United Arab Emirates for similar SPMS indications.

Sanofi noted that the approval underscores its broader commitment to advancing treatments for neuro-inflammatory and neuro-degenerative diseases, supported by a growing neurology pipeline with multiple Phase 3 programs underway.

SNY has traded between $40.89 and $52.68 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $41.78, down 1.42%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $41.96, up 0.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.