Sanofi Ventures Announces Multi-year Capital Commitment From Sanofi

January 11, 2023 — 07:55 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Sanofi Ventures has announced an additional multi-year commitment from Sanofi, with an increase in capital to more than $750 million to the evergreen venture fund.

The company noted that the fund supports future efforts for business development and M&A opportunities within Sanofi. The additional capital will also fuel the expansion and investment capacity of the Sanofi Ventures investment team on a global scale.

In 2022, Sanofi Ventures closed 10 investments in global therapeutic and digital areas of strategic interest to Sanofi. Since its inception, 80% of investments have been in biotherapeutics and 20% have been in digital health companies.

