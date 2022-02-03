Markets
SNY

Sanofi Unveils New Corporate Brand And Logo

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) unveiled a new corporate brand and logo - unites the company under one purpose and a single identity.

The new logo - Sanofi in black, lower-case letters, bookended with two purple dots - is meant to symbolize the company's revamped purpose and ambition. The two purple dots embody the scientific journey between a starting point - the curiosity of questioning the status-quo and wondering "what if?" - and a finish line - the eureka moment where innovative solutions are unlocked to impact people's lives, Sanofi said in a statement. "As we approach the half century mark of our company's existence, we have undertaken the most important transformation and modernization in our history," said Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi.

Sanofi noted that current business units Sanofi Pasteur and Sanofi Genzyme, focused on vaccines and specialty care respectively, and all other acquired brands, will be united under the singular Sanofi name and brand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNY SNYNF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular