Sanofi under investigation on charges including manslaughter over Depakine

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Healthcare company Sanofi Aventis France said on Monday that it had been placed under investigation on charges, including manslaughter, over Depakine - a medication known to have caused birth malfunctions in some cases.

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Healthcare company Sanofi Aventis France SASY.PA said on Monday that it had been placed under investigation on charges, including manslaughter, over Depakine - a medication known to have caused birth malfunctions in some cases.

Sanofi Aventis France added it had respected all its obligations regarding information provided on Depakine, and that it denied the charges.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters