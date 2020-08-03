Sanofi under investigation on charges including manslaughter over Depakine

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Healthcare company Sanofi Aventis France SASY.PA said on Monday that it had been placed under investigation on charges, including manslaughter, over Depakine - a medication known to have caused birth malfunctions in some cases.

Sanofi Aventis France added it had respected all its obligations regarding information provided on Depakine, and that it denied the charges.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.