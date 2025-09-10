Markets

Sanofi : Tzield Approved In China To Delay Stage 3 Type 1 Diabetes In Pediatric And Adult Patients

September 10, 2025 — 01:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi SA (SNY, SNYNF, SAN.PA) announced that the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Tzield (teplizumab) as the first disease-modifying therapy in autoimmune type 1 diabetes indicated to delay the onset of stage 3 T1D in adult and pediatric patients aged eight years and older with stage 2 type 1 diabetes. The review was completed under priority review, following the recognition by NMPA of Tzields innovative profile and the benefit it brings to pediatric patients.

Tzield is approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric individuals aged eight years and older, living with stage 2 type 1 diabetes, in the US, the UK, Canada, Israel, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. Regulatory reviews are ongoing in the EU and other jurisdictions around the world.

