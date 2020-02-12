Sanofi trims executive committee to 10 members after four departures

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Four members of Sanofi's SASY.PA executive committee are to leave the company, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday, as the French drugmaker refocuses on internal research, rare diseases and vaccines under new Chief Executive Paul Hudson.

The company had said last week when reporting annual results it was planning to work with a smaller executive team to improve decision-making and lift up profits.

Dominique Carouge, in charge of business transformation, Ameet Nathwani, chief digital and medical officer, Kathleen Tregoning, who overlooks external affairs, and Dieter Weinand, executive vice president of Sanofi's primary care unit, are to quit their jobs, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont ; Editing by Sarah White)

