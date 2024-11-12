Sanofi treatment of acute myeloid leukemia granted orphan status

A treatment of acute myeloid leukemia being developed by Sanofi (SNY) US Services was granted FDA orphan designation, according to a post to the agency’s website.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.