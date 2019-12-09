Sanofi To Raise Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Production Supported By Federal Funds

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) said, its vaccines global business unit, Sanofi Pasteur, has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to increase the domestic pandemic influenza vaccine production capabilities based in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania. Sanofi has been awarded $226 million in federal funds for the contract.

The contract will support the clinical development and manufacturing of an adjuvanted recombinant pandemic vaccine to help enhance U.S. and global pandemic preparedness. This investigational pandemic vaccine will utilize the same recombinant technology as Sanofi's influenza vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent.

