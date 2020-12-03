US Markets
GSK

Sanofi to publish COVID-19 vaccine price in development with GSK after Phase I/II trial results

Contributor
Matthias Blamont Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French drug maker Sanofi will announce the price of the potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline after it has released Phase I/II results of the trials, vaccines chief Thomas Triomphe said on Thursday.

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French drug maker Sanofi SASY.PA will announce the price of the potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L after it has released Phase I/II results of the trials, vaccines chief Thomas Triomphe said on Thursday.

The company is expected to release the results from the Phase I/II clinical trials this month.

It is also developing a vaccine with U.S. biotech firm Translate Bio TBIO.O, with clinical human trials expected to start this month.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont in Paris; Writing by Josephine Mason in London; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((Josephine.Mason@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7695; Reuters Messaging: josephine.mason.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK TBIO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular