Sanofi to publish COVID-19 vaccine price in development with GSK after Phase I/II trial results

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French drug maker Sanofi SASY.PA will announce the price of the potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L after it has released Phase I/II results of the trials, vaccines chief Thomas Triomphe said on Thursday.

The company is expected to release the results from the Phase I/II clinical trials this month.

It is also developing a vaccine with U.S. biotech firm Translate Bio TBIO.O, with clinical human trials expected to start this month.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont in Paris; Writing by Josephine Mason in London; Editing by Jon Boyle)

