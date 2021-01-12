Sanofi to name future API standalone business EUROAPI

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA said its future standalone company dedicated to making active pharmaceutical ingredients, components that are biologically active in a drug, would be called EUROAPI and confirmed it would decide on possibly listing it by next year.

The French drugmaker said Karl Rotthier, a former Chief Executive with Dutch company Centrient Pharmaceuticals, would be appointed CEO of EUROAPI, effective from Jan.18.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

