Sanofi to name future API standalone business EUROAPI

Contributor
Matthias Blamont Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Sanofi said its future standalone company dedicated to making active pharmaceutical ingredients, components that are biologically active in a drug, would be called EUROAPI and confirmed it would decide on possibly listing it by next year.

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA said its future standalone company dedicated to making active pharmaceutical ingredients, components that are biologically active in a drug, would be called EUROAPI and confirmed it would decide on possibly listing it by next year.

The French drugmaker said Karl Rotthier, a former Chief Executive with Dutch company Centrient Pharmaceuticals, would be appointed CEO of EUROAPI, effective from Jan.18.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054 ; @matthiasblamont))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More