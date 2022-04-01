Sanofi to list standalone drug ingredients business on May 6

April 1 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA will list its drug ingredients business EUROAPI on May 6, after the French stock market regulator AMF approved the move, the pharmaceutical giant said on Friday.

The new shares will be distributed to Sanofi shareholders at one EUROAPI share per 23 Sanofi shares, it said in a statement.

The business makes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for medicines, and will have six production sites in Italy, Germany, Britain, France and Hungary.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

