Sanofi to invest 610 millions euros at two French vaccines sites

MARCY-L'ETOILE, France, June 16 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA on Tuesday said it would invest 610 million euros ($679.4 million) at two of its French sites to turn them into a hub dedicated to research, development and production of vaccines.

Investments will help enhance the capacities of the group's sites at Marcy-L'Etoile and Neuville-sur-Saone, central France.

The announcement came as Sanofi officials hosted a visit of French president Emmanuel Macron at Sanofi's Marcy-L'Etoile facility on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

(Reporting by Gonzalo Fuentes; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Louise Heavens)

