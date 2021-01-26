US Markets
PFE

Sanofi to help produce 100 mln Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

Contributor
Matthias Blamont Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Sanofi will fill and pack millions of doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from July in an effort to help meet the huge demand for the U.S. drugmaker's shots.

Adds quote, details, background

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA will fill and pack millions of doses of Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine from July in an effort to help meet the huge demand for the U.S. drugmaker's shots.

The French company will aim to help supply more than 100 million doses of the vaccine this year from its German plant in Frankfurt, CEO Paul Hudson told Le Figaro newspaper on Tuesday.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech 22Uay.DE are, like other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers such as AstraZeneca AZN.L, struggling to meet the huge demand for shots that are the world's best bet for overcoming the pandemic.

Last month, Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L said a COVID-19 vaccine they are jointly developing had showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its launch to late this year.

The company has been under pressure since to seek ways of helping with COVID-19 vaccines devised by other drugmakers as the pandemic intensifies again in Europe and elsewhere.

"Since our main vaccine is a few months late, we asked ourselves how we could be of assistance now," Hudson was quoted as saying.

Sanofi is also working on another COVID-19 vaccine candidate with U.S. firm Translate Bio TBIO.O which uses mRNA technology, similar to the approach of Pfizer/BioNTech. Phase I trials are expected to start this quarter.

Hudson confirmed in the interview that Sanofi remains committed to its two vaccines projects.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark Potter)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN GSK TBIO

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular